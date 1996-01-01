SRP jobs and careers: Find your opportunity

Start your career with power at SRP
At SRP, we’ve been shaping the Valley since 1903, providing reliable, affordable water and power to central Arizona. Now, we want you to join our community. See why we were named one of America’s Best Employers in Arizona by Forbes magazine and learn about the benefits, resources and work-life balance we offer to help you thrive.
Giving power to the people
We provide the support and resources to help SRP employees live their best lives outside of the workplace so they can be happy and healthy while they’re here.
Reasons to work at SRP
Providing our people with a top-notch work experience is a top priority at SRP.
Take the time you need
We offer paid vacation time as well as sick leave, personal time and disability when you need it.
Explore remote options
Certain teams are eligible for a hybrid work schedule. Talk with the hiring manager to learn more.
Build your family
Family matters around here. That’s why we offer paid parental leave and adoption assistance.
Plan your future
Watch those retirement savings grow with both a pension plan and 401(k) matching.
Level up
Looking to grow in your career? We offer tuition assistance, a student loan forgiveness program and mentorship opportunities.
Grow your network
Join one of our 10 Employee Resource Groups aimed at career development, community service and networking.
Give back to the community
We provide volunteer opportunities and, in many cases, will match employee contributions to their favorite nonprofits.
Commute your way
We support our "green" commuters with van pools, light rail and bus passes, and bike-sharing. We also have on-site electric vehicle charging.
Stay healthy
You’ll receive a comprehensive health plan and have access to our private fitness center and wellness programs.
Find perks for phones, cars and home
We offer mobile phone reimbursement and discount plans, as well as discounts on auto and home insurance.
Play hard
Need some extracurriculars? Enjoy sports and recreation through the Employee Recreation Association at the PERA.
Connect with the SRP community
At SRP, we recognize diversity, equity and inclusion as key drivers of innovation and growth. We aim to attract a diverse base of employees who reflect the makeup of our communities and who will help us build a brighter future for the Valley.
A place where you can belong
SRP aspires to fully apply the power of diversity, equity and inclusion to build a more equitable and sustainable future for our customers, employees and community.
We’re committed to equal employment opportunities regardless of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, military status or any other protected status under applicable federal, state or local law.
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)
SRP’s self-organized ERGs exist to respond to the needs of our increasingly diverse community. These groups provide support through education, volunteerism and donations.
- African American Cultural Committee (AACC)
- Abled and Disabled Allies Partnering Together (A.D.A.P.T.)
- Asian Interest Network (AIN)
- Females in Technology (FIT)
- ¡Hablamos SRP!
- Native Americans Together in Vision and Empowerment (N.A.T.I.V.E.)
- SRP Proud
- SRP Vets
- Women’s Interest Network (WIN)
- Working Families
A place where you can grow
Our employees are the heart of this company, which is why we invest in them. When you work at SRP, you’ll have access to leadership education and career development opportunities like:
- Rotational engineer and analyst roles
- Mentorship programs
- Tuition reimbursement
- Apprenticeships
- Employee Resource Groups
- Career services
- Seminars and workshops
- Volunteer opportunities
A place that gives back
SRP delivers more than water and power to the customers we serve. We’ve donated thousands of hours and millions of dollars to better Arizona communities through programs like:
- Dollars for Doers donations and volunteer work
- Employee giving programs
- Recycling programs
- Sustainability goals
- Adopt-An-Angel / Adopt-A-Family
- Nonprofit boards
SRP jobs and careers: Find your opportunity
Providing water and power to the Valley requires everything from contact center representatives, engineers, trades helpers and lineworkers to analysts, software developers and scientists.
Skilled trades and apprenticeship program
SRP’s skilled trades workers can be truly hands-on as they operate the tools and equipment behind Arizona’s water and power infrastructure.
SRP has a pathway to help you "earn as you learn" on your way to becoming a highly trained, highly skilled craft and trades professional.
From entry-level to journey-level, SRP is home to numerous skilled trade career opportunities, including trades helpers, apprentices, technicians and journey workers.
When it comes to gaining experience and skills, be at the top of your game through one of our 14 different apprenticeships or various other skills training programs.
SRP employees in these essential jobs work to provide power and water to homes and businesses, operate heavy equipment, control dams and canals, and even innovate with cutting-edge technology. No matter your career goals, SRP has a pathway to help you "earn as you learn" on your way to becoming a highly trained, highly skilled craft and trades professional.
Internships
Our student workers don’t push paper and fetch coffee.
SRP internships come with flexible schedules, networking, training and competitive salaries.
As valuable members of the team, SRP interns work on real projects and get paid to do it. Whether you’re in high school, college or graduate school, you are eligible to apply.
SRP interns come from associate programs, four-year colleges and even doctorate programs. We take applications year-round from students who are enrolled in at least six credit hours.
Ready to apply?
We can’t wait to get to know you and see if you’d be a good match. Here’s what you can expect during the application process.
- Apply online - Explore all open positions, find the one that suits your skills, talents and experience the best, and apply online.
- Interview - This is our chance to get to know each other. The interview process can vary by department, but it usually involves an interview with a hiring panel and another interview with leadership.
- Screening process - If you get selected, it’s company policy that you must pass a background check and drug screening.
- Decision time - If we think you’re a great fit and you like what you see, we’ll make an offer.
Still have questions?
Find answers to the most commonly asked questions here.
While all employees must live in the state where they are employed, certain teams are eligible for a hybrid schedule. Talk with the hiring manager to learn what’s possible.
We offer competitive salaries based on experience and position. Your recruiter can fill you in on all the details of your desired position. SRP’s total compensation and benefits package is a robust offering beyond salary alone.
Workplace safety is a top priority for SRP. Being under the influence of marijuana at work can significantly impact an employee’s ability to safely perform their job.
For this reason and pursuant to federal law, SRP considers marijuana to be an illegal drug for purposes of this policy. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in accordance with Arizona’s medical marijuana law, SRP does not discriminate against applicants or employees based on their status as a patient enrolled in a medical cannabis registry program.
Even if an individual’s use of marijuana may otherwise be permissible under Arizona law, the use or possession of marijuana or being under the influence or impaired by marijuana on SRP property or while performing work for SRP is strictly prohibited.