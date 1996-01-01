Our hiring process

We're currently seeking bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives to join our Tempe-based and Queen Creek-based teams.

Ready to get started? Here's what to expect:

Submit your application before Aug. 15, 2022. Complete the required online assessment. The top candidates will be invited to a fast-track interview on Aug. 24. Selected individuals must pass a background check and drug screening. Offers will be sent by Sept. 16. Training begins Oct. 3; new hires will be scheduled to attend orientation and pick up computer equipment on Sept. 30.

If you have further questions about this process, please email staffing@srpnet.com or call (602) 236-4545.