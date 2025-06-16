disponible únicamente en inglés

Apply for a customer service job on our customer care team

This is more than a job in a call center. It's an opportunity to launch your career serving more than 2 million customers with water and power each day. 

On this page:

    Our August 2025 hiring period is now open.
    See the details and apply below.

    Our hiring process

    We're currently seeking bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives. Positions will be temporary for 24 months with the opportunity to become full-time.

    Ready to get started? Here's what to expect:

    1. Submit your application by June 16, 2025
    2. Complete the required online assessment.
    3. Upon passing the assessment, we’ll schedule a phone interview for June 24, 2025.
    4. The top candidates will be invited to a fast-track interview on July 2, 2025.
    5. Selected individuals must pass a background check and drug screening.
    6. Offers will be sent by July 7, 2025.
    7. Training begins August 5, 2025; new hires will be scheduled to attend orientation and pick up computer equipment on August 4, 2025.

    If you have further questions about this process, please email staffing@srpnet.com or call (602) 236-4545.

    Why join our Customer Contact Center?

    • We're one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies.
    • We offer excellent pay, a hybrid workplace and benefits, including a pension and 401(k) with matching.
    • We offer paid training.
    • We are dedicated to employee career development through frequent feedback and communication.
    • We care about the community and offer corporate volunteering programs as part of our culture.

    If you enjoy helping people and being recognized for your efforts, a customer service career at SRP may be for you. 

    SRP pays some of the Valley’s highest hourly rates for 24/7 call center jobs.

    SRP’s Contact Center supports a hybrid work environment with two days a week in the office and remaining scheduled days worked from home.

    When you land a job in the SRP Contact Center, you’ll start at the foundation, building skills and a network that give you the opportunity to grow your career to new heights.

    The Contact Center has a career ladder that all representatives are able to climb. After a year with the Contact Center, representatives are also eligible to apply for jobs within SRP’s other departments.

    In fact,16% of all SRP employees began in the Contact Center and went on to other jobs within the company.

    Benefits

    1. Top-notch pay at $22.80 per hour ($23.55 per hour for bilingual reps)
    2. Retirement pension
    3. Employee wellness programs
    4. Medical coverage
    5. 401(k) with matching
    6. Hybrid work environment
    7. Family events
    8. Recreation center with fitness center
    9. Employee Resource Groups
    10. Development, training and networking
    11. Inclusive, innovative culture

    What it takes to get hired

    With SRP, you can find a job you want, not just a job you need. Several times a year, we hire cohorts of bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives. Check back frequently for announcements! Each applicant can expect the following process:   

    • Apply
    • Complete an online assessment
    • Participate in a phone interview
    • Attend an in-person group interview
    • Pass a background check and drug screening

    Training and career development

    New representatives complete seven weeks of paid training at 40 hours/week. This training counts toward 16 college credits.

