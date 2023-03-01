Apply for a customer service job on our customer care team
This is more than a job in a call center. It's an opportunity to launch your career serving more than 2 million customers with water and power each day.
Our customer service hiring period is now open! See the details below.
Our hiring process
We're currently seeking bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives.
Ready to get started? Here's what to expect:
- Submit your application before July 31, 2023.
- Upon passing the assessment, we'll schedule a phone interview for August 9, 2023.
- The top candidates will be invited to a fast-track interview on August 16, 2023.
- Selected individuals must pass a background check and drug screening.
- Offers will be sent by August 17–31, 2023.
- Training begins September 19; new hires will be scheduled to attend orientation and pick up computer equipment on September 18, 2023.
If you have further questions about this process, please email staffing@srpnet.com or call (602) 236-4545.
Why join our Customer Contact Center?
- We're one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies.
- We offer excellent pay, a hybrid workplace and full benefits, including a pension and 401(k) with matching.
- We offer paid training and tuition reimbursement programs.
- We are dedicated to employee career development through frequent feedback and communication.
- We care about the community and offer corporate volunteering programs as part of our culture.
If you enjoy helping people and being recognized for your efforts, a customer service career at SRP may be for you.
SRP pays some of the Valley’s highest hourly rates for 24/7 call center jobs.
SRP’s Contact Center supports a hybrid work environment with two days a week in the office and remaining scheduled days worked from home.
When you land a job in the SRP Contact Center, you’ll start at the foundation, building skills and a network that give you the opportunity to grow your career to new heights.
The Contact Center has a career ladder that all representatives are able to climb. After a year with the Contact Center, representatives are also eligible to apply for jobs within SRP’s other departments.
In fact,16% of all SRP employees began in the Contact Center and went on to other jobs within the company.
Benefits
- Top-notch pay at $25.86 per hour ($26.61 per hour for bilingual reps)
- Retirement pension
- Employee wellness programs
- Medical, dental and vision coverage
- Opportunity for annual bonus
- 401(k) with matching
- Paid holidays
- Undergraduate and graduate-level tuition reimbursement
- Hybrid work environment
- Family events
- Recreation center with fitness center
- Employee Resource Groups
- Development, training and networking
- Inclusive, innovative culture
What it takes to get hired
With SRP, you can find a job you want, not just a job you need. Several times a year, we hire cohorts of bilingual and English-speaking customer service representatives. Check back frequently for announcements! Each applicant can expect the following process:
- Apply
- Complete an online assessment
- Participate in a phone interview
- Attend an in-person group interview
- Pass a background check and drug screening
Training and career development
New representatives complete seven weeks of paid training at 40 hours/week. This training counts toward 16 college credits.